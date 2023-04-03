Kaduna Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Chikun LGA Over Killings

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa communities in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state following the killing of two persons.

According a short statement by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the curfew is with immediate effect.

Aruwan also said the decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order that led to loss of two lives in an incident of urban gang violence.

The commissioner added that security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the area and restore order, while investigation into the incident has commenced.