Buhari Orders ‘Immediate Handover’ Of NASENI Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

The Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation disclosed this in a statement Tuesday by its Director, Information, Willie Bassey.

According to Bassey, this follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from April 2, 2023 to April 2, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organisation.

“The President appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement added.