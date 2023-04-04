Bandits Abduct 10 Secondary School Students In Kaduna

No fewer than ten students have been kidnapped by bandits in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement on Monday, where he revealed that the students were from the government secondary school Awon (day secondary school).

The Commissioner also explained that the exact location of the incident is yet to be confirmed, but said that detailed reports are being awaited to clarify the abduction of the students occurred within the school premises or elsewhere

More to follow . . .