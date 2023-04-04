Kaduna State Govt Sets Up Transition Committee For Inauguration

The Kaduna State Government has announced a 65-man Transition Committee which will prepare the roadmap for the handover of power from Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration to the next government to be led by Senator Uba Sani.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, disclosed that the committee comprises nominees of the outgoing Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration and the Governor-Elect, Senator Uba Sani.

READ ALSO: Bandits Abduct 10 Secondary School Students In Kaduna

According to the statement, the committee will be chaired by the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Balarabe Abbas, who was also chairman of the Transition Committee in 2015 and vice-chairman in 2019 respectively, while the Permanent Secretary Cabinet and Political office, Nuhu Buzun, will serve as secretary to the Committee, which will soon be inaugurated.

The statement further explained that the incoming Senator Sani SUSTAIN manifesto is at the core governance agenda of the next administration.

According to the statement, the SUSTAIN manifesto will “continue the progress recorded in the state since 2015,” adding that “the committee will also arrange the ceremonies to usher in the new government”.