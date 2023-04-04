Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Kano, Two Suspects Arrested

In a gruesome case of murder sending shock waves through Anadariya Village in the Bebeji Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, a 20-year-old pregnant woman has been found dead by the roadside.

The woman’s remains were retrieved March 28, police authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

He said the arrest followed a report lodged by residents of the area, a situation that forced the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mamman Dauda, to deploy detectives to the scene of the murder.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda psc(+) raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Tanimu Wada, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bebeji Division to proceed to the scene,” the statement read.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene and moved the body to Tiga General Hospital where a medical Doctor confirmed her dead.”

The police spokesman identified the victim as Theresa Yakubu, saying the suspects are her boyfriend and his friend.

The boyfriend reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had impregnated the victim and conspired with his friend to kill her after attempts to abort the pregnancy failed.

On his part, the police commissioner condoled with the family of the deceased, assuring residents of the state that the police will do everything in their power to ensure justice is served.

He also urged the public to assist the police with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects.

The CP also ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section for discreet investigation

He assured the public that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation