UNIBEN Management Condemns Killing Of Student

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has condemned the brutal murder of a final-year student of the institution.

The student whose real names are withheld but fondly called Mayor was said to have been killed by a gunman, in one of the halls of residence.

A statement issued by the office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami urged students to stay peaceful as the security agencies are making strong efforts to find the gunman and make him face the wrath of the law.

She assured the students and their parents that the security operatives within the campus will ensure such incidents do not happen again.