Benue In ICU, I Am Here To Infuse Life And Get It To Feed Nigeria – Alia

The Benue State Governor-Elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has described the state’s civil service as being in a state of near collapse and in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but he has come to infuse life into it and keep it moving.

In a chat with State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with the President, the Governor-elect bemoaned the backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities owed by the state government.

He asserted that his administration will focus on reviving agriculture in the state, underlining a belief that Benue state when upgraded can feed the nation.

