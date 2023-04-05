Benue In ICU, I Am Here To Infuse Life And Get It To Feed Nigeria – Alia

By Gloria Ume-Ezeoke
Updated April 5, 2023
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Benue State Governor-Elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia at the State House in Abuja on April 5, 2023. Credit: State House

 

The Benue State Governor-Elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has described the state’s civil service as being in a state of near collapse and in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but he has come to infuse life into it and keep it moving.

In a chat with State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with the President, the Governor-elect bemoaned the backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities owed by the state government.

He asserted that his administration will focus on reviving agriculture in the state, underlining a belief that Benue state when upgraded can feed the nation.

