British High Commissioner Pays Buhari Farewell Visit, Says ‘I Am Sad To Be Leaving’

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Laing, has said she is sad to be leaving Africa’s most populous nation.

Speaking during a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja, after a four-and-a-half years tour of duty, the British envoy said she’s fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and she’s had “a fabulous time here.”

“I’m sad to be leaving,” said the High Commissioner. “Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I’ll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture.

“It’s been good to experience Nigeria. I’ve been to over 20 States, and I’ve told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still, travel wider.”

She congratulated President Buhari for a very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

The President said the United Kingdom was a second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” the Nigerian leader stated.

President Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29, reiterating: “I’ll be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

He lauded the UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.