Ikpeazu Appoints Enwereji New Chief Of Staff

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has appointed Chukwuemeka Enwereji as his new Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka.

According to it, Enwereji holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Abia State University, as well as a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Lagos. He also attended the Nigerian Law School and is called to the Nigerian Bar.

“An established player in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy, Mr Enwereji served as Company Secretary and later, General Manager/Country Head of Travelex, a well-known global Financial Services provider,” the statement read.

“In his new role, Mr Enwereji will coordinate the activities of the office of the Governor, ensuring seamless exit formalities for the administration.”

The governor’s spokesman added that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Last Thursday, the governor approved the immediate sack of all political appointees in the state.

Those affected included Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers and Technical Officers, thereby increasing the number of appointees sacked by the governor after his failed senatorial election bid and his inability to install his successor.