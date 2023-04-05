Kaduna Govt Reinstates 1,288 Teachers Sacked Over Competency Test

The Kaduna State Government has reinstated 1,288 public primary school teachers that were sacked in June 2022 after the conduct of the competency test.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Hauwa Mohammed.

The statement explained that the 1,266 reinstated teachers were affected by the competency test, while 22 others were removed from the government payroll for alleged unproven claims.

The board had explained that 2,192 out of the 1,288 teachers were dismissed for their failure to sit for the test, while 165 others were sacked for poor performance.

However, after examining and verifying the complaints raised by the affected teachers, including those who were mistakenly sacked after passing the test, and those that were sick at the time the exercise was conducted the Kaduna State Government approved the reinstatement of 392 teachers who wrote and passed the competency test and 515 other Central administration staff that were officially exempted from the test.

Others that were reinstated include 298 teachers who were verified to be sick at the time of the test, as well as 61 teachers that were kidnapped or involved in accidents verified by their respective Education Secretaries. Also, 22 teachers, who were permanently removed from the payroll for unsubstantiated claims were equally reinstated, amounting to a total of 1,288 reinstated teachers.

The Board, therefore, advised all affected teachers to collect their reinstatement letters from their respective Education Secretaries immediately.