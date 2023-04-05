Police Confirm Inspector’s Death Amid Okada Ban In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a police inspector while enforcing a ban on commercial motorcycles popularly referred to as okada at Cele Bus Stop.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ben Hundeyin, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, also noted that a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) sustained serious injury.

“While enforcing the existing ban on the use of motorcycles in parts of Lagos State, Police Officers of Isolo Division came under attack from motorcycle riders at Cele bus-stop, resulting in the death of one Police Inspector & serious injury to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO),” he tweeted.

According to Hundeyin, two suspects have been arrested, while 41 motorcycles were impounded.

He added that the command would not be deterred from carrying out its mandate of enforcing duly established laws.

“Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, as riders and passengers alike arrested on prohibited routes will face the law. Above all, any form of attack on Police Officers will no longer be tolerated!” the police spokesman said.

The Lagos State Government had instituted the okada ban in six local government areas (LGAs) of the state, including Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa, with effect from June 1, 2022.

It later extended the ban to four other states — Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin — beginning on September 1, 2022.