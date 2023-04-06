2023 Census Will Meet Global Best Standards, NPC Assures Nigerians

The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured Nigerians that the 2023 Census will meet global best standards.

This assurance came from the NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of Katsina State Bala Banye during the inauguration of the State Census Publicity Committee for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“We have the clear vision, commitment, and capacity to deliver on this historic mandate,” he said during the event held on Thursday at the Deputy Governor’s Conference Hall, General Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina. “I am most delighted to be at this auspicious occasion of the press briefing on the 2023 Population and Housing Census and the inauguration of the 2023 Population and Housing Katsina State Census Publicity Committee.

“Indeed, this event marks another major milestone in the Commission’s journey towards the successful conduct of the 2023 Census to generate evidence-based demographic data for development planning purposes. The overarching vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate, reliable, and acceptable census data but also inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of society for development planning and critical programme interventions.

“Therefore, as part of this commitment, the Commission will deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the census and it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the result of the census is acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards. This aspiration has informed the methodology and quality of preparations for the census in the last few years.”

The inauguration of the 24-member committee is coming exactly 27 days away from the 2023 Population and Housing Census billed to start on May 3rd, 2023, and will be headed by the State Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu.

To ensure a hitch-free exercise, he is reemphasising the need for advocacy.

“In all these, the need for advocacy, publicity, and public enlightenment cannot be overemphasized.

“The National Population Commission has been making conscious efforts to sustain awareness in stakeholders at all levels of progress of its activities nationwide.

“As part of the strategy to ensure success, the Commission undertook a massive public enlightenment programme in order to educate every citizen of the country wherever he or she may reside on the relevance of and benefits to be derived from the conduct of a population and housing census, create awareness as well as to solicit his/her utmost cooperation in order to facilitate the exercise and its successful conduct,” he stated.

He noted that a workshop will be organized to keep members of the Committee up-to-date on the preparations for the census.

This, he explained, is to ensure that members of the State Census Publicity Committee have a good grasp of the processes and methodology for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

According to Banye, the Committee in addition should rest assured of the Commission’s full support for it to deliver on this very important national assignment.

He also seized the opportunity to reassure Nigerians and the international community that the National Population Commission is irrevocably committed to ensuring that everything about the 2023 census is done rightly and professionally.

A Call To Deliver

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee Mannir recalled that the last National Population Census was 17 years ago.

He maintained that the outcome of the 2006 Census placed Katsina as the fourth most populous state in the country with over 5,801,584 persons.

“It is also important to note that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census will be conducted digitally and therefore the State Government, in line with modalities adopted by the Federal Government, constituted two main committees to coordinate the conduct of the upcoming 2023 National Census exercise. They are namely the State Population Census Security and Logistics Committee and the State Population Census Publicity Committee.

“The two committees have been mandated to deliberate, strategize and sensitize citizens on the conduct of the 2023 National Population Census in the State.

“Similarly, Local Government Publicity Committee has been constituted to ensure effective publicity coverage for the exercise at local government levels.

“Accordingly, His Excellency, the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR approved the composition of the State Census Publicity Committee with the following Terms of Reference:

“To widely carry out Enlightenment and Sensitization Campaign on the upcoming 2023 National Population and Housing Census; To evolve and implement effective publicity strategies for both State and Local Government Census Publicity Committees; and to co-opt any person(s) relevant to the execution of the assignment.

“It is my observation that members of this Committee were carefully selected based on professionalism and experience and therefore. I have no doubt that you would carry out the assignment to the best of your ability and in the best interest of the State. The Committee would commence its assignment immediately after the inauguration,” he noted.