2023 Elections Show Nigerian Voters Can’t Be Underrated Anymore – Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari says the 2023 elections have demystified money politics which means Nigerian voters won’t be underrated anymore.

He said this on Thursday when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, the failure of 10 governors in their senatorial quest is a testament that power truly belongs to the voters.

READ ALSO: Buhari Fires NIPC Boss Saratu Umar

“It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter,” a statement from presidential aide Garba Shehu quoted the President as saying.

“What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things. The assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.”