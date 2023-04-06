At Least Eight Killed As Herders, Farmers Clash In Taraba

No fewer than eight persons have been confirmed dead following attacks and counter attacks between farmers and herders in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Confirming the incident to channels television, the police public relations officer Abdullahi Usman revealed that the house and vehicles of the paramount ruler of Kwesati in the area was razed by aggrieved youths for not taking drastic measure to tackle issues of insecurity in the area.

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralize 48 Terrorists As 974 Others Surrender

According to Usman, it is a case of mischief where the Fulani herders do not allow the Kuteb tribe to cultivate their farms while the Kuteb do not allow the Fulani herders to graze on their farmlands.

He insisted that the tension in the area has not guaranteed any arrest of suspects.

A similar incident occurred last year where over 100 people were killed and many others displaced in neighbouring Takum and Yangtu special development area, a situation the police image maker denied its a case of escalation.