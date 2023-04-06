China’s Xi Ready To Call Ukraine’s Zelensky, Says French Diplomat

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday during talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he is ready to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the time comes, according to a French diplomat who attended the meeting.

The French head of state meanwhile “pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine”, added the diplomat, in the face of Western fears that Beijing could be mulling arms shipments to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

