Court Remands Eze Ndigbo For ‘Instilling Fear Of IPOB In Lagosians’

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Sabo area of Yaba, Lagos has ordered the remand of a leader of the Igbo community, Eze Ndigbo Fredrick Nwajagu, for allegedly threatening to bring the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the state.

Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility for 30 days pending the legal advice of the State’s Director of Public Prosecution.

The Chief Magistrate made this order on Wednesday after Nwajagu aged 67 was docked before the court by the police on a two count charge of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The police prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the Eze Ndigbo and some others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

He alleged that Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the state. Nwajagu was also said to have publicly stated that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month.

According to Nurudeen, this alleged offences contravene Sections 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Being a remand proceeding to ensure lawful detention, the plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate said he would await the advice of the state’s DPP, Dr Babajide Martins on how to proceed before adjourning the case to May 3 for mention.