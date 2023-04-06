Court Stops Suspension Of Labour Party National Officers

A State High Court sitting in Benin, on Wednesday, restrained Labour Party and all its members from any suspension of its national officers till the determination of motion on notice.

Labour Party lawyer, G. C. Igbokwe (SAN) confirmed to journalists that he has gotten a High Court order that status quo is maintained and no action which may result to the suspension of any national officer of the party be taken.

The Senior Advocate said, “Our attention has been drawn to a latter order purportedly from another court of equal jurisdiction restraining my clients. Of course, such order is of no consequence and will have no effect until after the determination of the motion on notice.”

Recall that the entire leadership of Labour Party in Edo state including the State, Local Government and Ward executives on Monday passed a vote of confidence on Abure, who was allegedly suspended by a factional group of the party.

The party recalled that some groups who claimed to be ward three executives of the party in Edo State, led by the Ward’s Chairman, Martins Osigbemhe, had earlier announced the suspension of the LP national chairman .

However, in a solidarity visit to Abure at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, the chapters said the Osigbemhe faction are unknown to the party and are working for the opposition political parties.

Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the party, Mr Kelly Ogbaloi, while addressing newsmen, said that the constitution of the party did not empower any group or party members to suspend a national officer.

Ogbaloi said that since Abure was elected by a national convention, “imposters “who are not registered party members cannot suspend him, so their action is out of ignorance. Those who did it don’t even understand the message they were asked to deliver.”

No date has been fixed for hearing.

See court papers: