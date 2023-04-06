Democracy Is Still The Best Option, Buhari Tells Outgoing Envoys

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told two outgoing ambassadors that democracy is still the best option in spite of military takeovers in some parts of Africa.

The President received the two envoys at State House. They are His Excellency, Dr Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola and outgoing Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq.

The President assured the two countries that his administration will take advantage of mutual interests and continue improve on the existing relationship.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the President recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country deploys its resources to help sister African nations.

He underscored that in spite of military coups in some parts of the continent, democracy is still the best option.

Dr Quibato thanked the President for being the “champion” of anti-corruption in Africa, degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group and providing what they described as “wise leadership” to the country.

The outgoing Ambassador also lauded President Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy in a way that has diminished import dependence.