Nigeria Drop Five Places In Latest FIFA Ranking, Now Sixth In Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped five places in the latest FIFA ranking on Thursday, moving from 35 to 40.

According to the ranking published on the official website of the world football governing body, the Eagles also dropped in Africa as they are now sixth on the continent.

For their upset against Nigeria on match day three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Abuja, Guinea-Bissau jumped to 113 from 118.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, who became the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, maintained their position as the continent’s number one team and 11th in the world.

Reigning African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, moved to 18th on the global scene and are second in Africa while Tunisia rose to 28 in the world and third in Africa.

The FIFA ranking also saw world champions Argentina back at the summit for the first time in over six years.

Argentina overtook Brazil at the top after enjoying friendly wins over Panama and Curaçao while their old rivals lost to Morocco.