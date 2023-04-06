Reps Ask NDDC To Put On Hold Release Of N15bn Counterpart Funding

The House of Representatives has mandated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to put on hold the release of 15 billion naira counterpart funding requested by the Federal Government, pending the approval of the Commission’s budget by the House.

The was after a member of the green chamber, Unyime Idem, on Thursday, moved a motion drawing the attention of the House to the Federal Government’s request.

According to the request, the Ministry of Niger Delta was to jointly finance an intervention and humanitarian programme of sums running into several billions of naira using the money recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without budgetary provision.

Lawmakers were concerned that the NDDC Budget estimates for 2021, 2022 & 2023 are before the House for approval and such request for intervention and humanitarian proposals by the Federal Government without requisite financial appropriation and approval of the house would be illegal and a breach of the Appropriation Act.