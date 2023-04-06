Rivers APC Alleges Abduction Of Party Lawyers

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged the abduction of the party’s lawyer.

It made the claim in a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday but the alleged abduction has not been confirmed by security agencies as of now.

“We have just been informed about the abduction of Dr. Godswill Dike, a lawyer, member of our party, and brother of the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Azubuike Dike, this evening right inside the Rivers State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“Dr. Godswill Dike was invited to the Commission to take delivery of the certified true copies of the INEC documents that we applied for pursuant to the provisions of Section 74 of the Electoral Act 2022,” the Rivers APC spokesman Darlington Nwauju said.

“Acting apparently on a tip-off, Edison Ehie and Samuel Nwasonike, aided by the surge of the PDP mob outside the premises swooped on him inside the INEC office shortly after Dr. Godswill Dike signed for the documents and sped away with him to the State Assembly residential Quarters behind the INEC State Headquarters.

“Our initial reaction was to establish contact with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jackson Alalibo Semikien, to report the criminal abduction of the aforementioned Dr. Dike. Curiously, the REC who has done nothing beyond a Press Release two days ago directing political parties to proceed to LGA Offices of the Commission for the election documents they may require, told our governorship candidate emphatically that there was nothing the Commission can do, having released the documents we applied for to Dr. Godswill Dike.

“Contacts have also been made with the Deputy Speaker who assured his caller that Dr. Godswill Dike would return safe but the materials they took from him should be forgotten.

6. Calls made by our governorship candidate to the military also yielded no fruit with the hierarchy stating that until the military receives an invitation from the Police they cannot be involved in a purely civil operation.”

