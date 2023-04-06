There Is Pressure On Me To Leave Nigeria, Says Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the recently concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that there is pressure on him to leave Nigeria.

Mr Obi, in a statement on Wednesday night, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some government agencies, of trying to divert the country’s attention from the ills recorded during the polls, by casting aspersions on his person.

The LP flagbearer went on to address the issue of a certain viral audio recording which allegedly had him speaking to Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel, urging the cleric to act and support his ambition as a way to see that Christians win the “religious war” in the nation’s political sphere.

In his reaction, Obi described the recording in circulation as ‘fake’.

“The present attempts by the APC as a Party, and the APC Led-government through some government officials and agencies to divert our attention from our blatantly stolen mandate is unfortunate and sad.

“These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” Obi said.

Obi called on all Nigerians and the International Community to implore the APC and the APC Led-government to stop their “nasty attacks”, adding that his focus and commitment is to lawfully and peacefully retrieve the people’s “mandate” and to secure and unite the nation.

‘I Never Said 2023 Election Is Religious War’, Obi Disowns Viral Audio

I’ve Never Preached Action Against Nigerian State, Obi Tackles Lai Mohammed

These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

I continue to thank all Nigerians, especially the youths and the Obidients, as they have remained focused on the core mission of a New Nigeria that is POssible even after the February 25, 2023 presidential election. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

Before, during, and after the campaign, it is on record that I have maintained my commitment and focus on issue-based campaign about a New Nigeria that is POssible, — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

a shift of emphasis from consumption to production, a New Nigeria characterized by inclusion, justice, equity, fairness, and prosperity. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

I repeatedly stated that no one should vote for me based on Tribe or Religion, but rather on the assessment of Character, Competence, Capacity, Credibility, and Compassion that can be trusted to create a New Nigeria! — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

The present attempts by the APC as a Party, and the APC Led-government through some government officials and agencies to divert our attention from our blatantly stolen mandate is unfortunate and sad. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

The attempts to manipulate Nigerians is very sad and wicked. Our legal team have been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

While we call on all concerned Nigerians and the International Community to implore the APC and the APC Led-government to stop their nasty attacks, my focus and commitment to lawfully and peacefully retrieve our mandate to secure and unite our Nation, — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

take Nigeria from consumption to production, pull millions of Nigerians out of multidimensional poverty especially in the North, and jumpstart prosperity through agricultural, industrial, and technological revolution remain unchanged. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

Elections are over, and we are in court to retrieve our stolen mandate. Let me reiterate that we are doing so through all lawful and peaceful options in line with our legal system and constitution, and I continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law abiding. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

Elections are over, and we are in court to retrieve our stolen mandate. Let me reiterate that we are doing so through all lawful and peaceful options in line with our legal system and constitution, and I continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law abiding. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023

Those fixated with heating up the polity, creating divisions, tensions and hatred within and outside Nigeria should remember that Nigeria is our only country. Our focus should be on how to address the litany of challenges facing us, such as: — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 5, 2023