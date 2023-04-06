Those Upset About 2023 Election Outcome Should Wait For 2027 – Smart Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi has described the 2023 elections as one of the best in the country, calling on those upset about the outcome of the exercise to try next time.

The All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election but the opposition including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have challenged the outcome of the exercise.

However, Senator Smart maintained that the exercise was one of the freest in the nation’s history even though it was not perfect.

“I speak my mind at any point in time. And let me tell you the truth, I hold the view that this election was free to a large extent and better than the previous election. Those who feel bitter can just wait for the next election,” he said on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Televisions Politics Today.

He argued that Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima are the most trusted to lead the country.

Senator Adeyemi said the former Lagos State governor has invested in people and also built strong ties across Nigeria thus his victory at the polls was not surprising.

“The fact of the matter is that Asiwaju and Shettima are the popular contestants and they won,” the Kogi West lawmaker said.

According to him, the grievances from the opposition is expected but he insisted that the poll was free.

“There is no doubt that once there is an election, there would be divisions,” the APC lawmaker said.