Three Arrested For Printing Fake Dollar, Naira Notes In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three persons with fake US Dollar currency notes worth about 2 million naira in the state.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the NSCDC headquarters in Gusau, Commandant Muhammad Bello Muazu said the suspects were arrested in connection with printing and circulating fake Naira and US Dollar notes in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant, who was represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ikor Oche said the suspects; Kamallu Sani, a 28-year-old from the Yaryara area of the Tsafe Local Government; and Sulieman Yusuf, a 29-year-old of Baki Tasha in the same area were arrested in Gusau on April 3, 2023, while trying to pay transport fare to a tricycle operator with a fake N1,000 note in the state.

“The Keke Napep operator was able to identify the fake note and raised an alarm that led to the arrest of the culprits,” the spokesman said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Kamallu Sani has indulged in this business for the period of one year. He confessed to having been introduced to the illicit act by one Ado Gurugu of Tsafe Local Government Area who took him to one Muazu Abdulkarim of Kwartarkwarshi village.”

Oche explained that Kamallu had confessed that Abdulkarim is the one who supplies the fake currency and that each fake N1,000 note was exchanged for N400.

“The operatives of the NSCDC traced the supplier of the fake currency notes to Kwartarkwarshi village, a residential home town of the prime suspect Muazu Abdulkarim who is now at large.”

He revealed that the sum of 60,000 fake naira notes was found along with 1,600 fake US dollars (N1.924000) from the suspects.

Uzaifa Muazu, who is the son of the prime suspect Muazu Abdulkarim confessed that, Muazu Abdulkarim has been in this illicit act for more than three years and that he gets the fake currency notes from Kano in the company of one Ado Gurugu.

The Commandant advised the “general public to be wary of this mischievous set of people”.

“We would put our searchlight on these mischief makers and the Corps would not relent on its efforts to clamp down suspects.”

He maintained that all the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.