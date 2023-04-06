Troops Neutralize 48 Terrorists As 974 Others Surrender

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized a total of forty-eight terrorists in various operations across the nation.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who disclosed this to journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja today, said at least nine hundred and seventy-four (974) terrorists and their families have also surrendered to troops within the last two weeks.

The troops also recovered N2.3million in the North-East Zone, the military spokesman revealed.

Danmadami said troops in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant outcomes recorded.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country have sustained the offensive operation to curb the activities of Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the Joint Area of Operations within the zone.

According to him, precisely, on 23 March 2023, troops conducted offensive operations to villages in Bama, Askira Uba and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State, adding that during these operations, troops made contact with terrorists and following the fire fight, troops neutralized 7 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 1 NSTV gun, 1 NSTV barrel, 1 QJC barrel gun, 14 dane guns, 1 pump action gun, 1 x 36 hand grenade, 27 cartridges, 81 rounds of 7.62mm special, 7 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, Improvised Explosive Device wires, 7 motorcycles, 8 bicycles, 2 boafeng radios, 2 solar panel and 2 grinding machines among other items.

He also said that on 24 March 23, troops responded to intelligence about terrorists activities around Maisamari village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops mobilized to the area and made contact with the terrorists. During the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered 2 PKT MG, 188 rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunitions, 1 hand grenade, 4 Ak47 magazines, pouches, boafeng radio, assorted drugs and other sundry items.

Danmadami furthermore disclosed that on 25 March 2023, troops had a meeting engagement with terrorists close to their location in Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, adding that during the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists while other fled with gun shot wounds.

“Following the incident troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 1 NSVT AA gun, 1 Gun Truck, 140 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 vulcanizing machine, 3 shovels, 1 mechanic tool box and other sundry items. Equally, on 27 March 2023, troops intercepted a vehicle conveying passengers and food items along Monguno – Cross Kauwa road within Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State while trying to exit Monguno town and it was revealed that the food items were meant for terrorists.

“Six of the passengers were identified as terrorists logistics couriers and arrested. Items recovered include 2 cartons of spaghetti, 1 bag of garri and a bag of groundnut among other sundry items. Troops also recovered the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand One Hundred And Sixty Naira (N69,160.00) from the suspects.

“Also, on 28 March 2023, troops on patrol arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist logistics supplier in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State who concealed the sum of Two Million Naira, One Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N2,169,700.00) only inside a bag of grinded corn. The suspect revealed that he was conveying the cash to his brother who resides in the bush at Mandaragirau.

“On the same day, troops arrested a suspected terrorist informant at Cross Kauwa in Kakuwa Local Government Area of Borno State. Also troops while on fighting patrol rescued 2 kidnapped civilians who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram terrorists at Kubrumbula village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Also on 30 March 2023, troops responded to information that terrorists were imposing taxes on Kulumukuwa village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 1 terrorists while other fled. Troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 9 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions among other items.

“Consequently, within the week in focus, troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 2 NSVT guns, 1 NSVT gun barrel, 1 QJC barrel, 3 RPG bombs, 1 Anti-Riot gun, 3 pump action guns, 2 hand grenades, 3 PKT MG, 3 Gun Trucks, 188 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammunitions, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 27 cartridges, 18 dane guns, 17 AK47 magazines and Improvised Explosive Device wires.

“Other items recovered include 2 grinding machines, 1 vulcanizing machine, 1 mechanic tool box, tyre rims, 3 pairs of Boko Haram Uniforms, shovel, bags of assorted food stuff, cartons of spaghetti, medical supplier, solar panels, 12 motorcycles, 13 bicycles, mobile phones, boafeng radio, pouches, 1 vehicle and sum of Two Million, Three Hundred and Five Thousand One Hundred and Fifteen Naira (N2,321,015.00) only.

“Troops equally neutralized 21 terrorists, captured 9 suspected Terrorists, arrested 11 suspected terrorists logistic suppliers/collaborators, apprehended 2 terrorists and rescued 54 terrorist escapees. While a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint areas of operation,” he said.

Danmadami revealed that all recovered items, apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority further action. Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of the their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also been profile for further action.

He noted that in a related development, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists enclaves and logistics in order to degrade and curb the spate of insecurity within the theatre of operations.

He said,”Notably between 23 to 29 March 2023, several air interdiction operations were conducted at identified terrorists enclaves, camps, hideout and forests within the joint area of operations. In these operations, terrorists were seen taking covers and hidden under structures.

“Consequently, the locations were bombarded and feedback revealed that several terrorists suffered severed casualties while their structures and logistics were equally destroyed in the air strikes.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

He said the media community was also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in its quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.

Reacting to the report by the Department of State Services on plots for an interim government, the defense headquarters said it will never support such moves because it as an unconstitutional act.