FG Proud Of Diya’s Legacy, Says Osinbajo

The Federal Government was proud of the late Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya’s legacy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Channels Television had reported that the Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya died on March 26, at the age of 79.

Osinbajo who was on a condolence visit to the family of the late elder stateman in Lagos on Friday, said the former Vice President under the regime of Gen. Sani Abacha served his country with integrity and forthrightness.

“We are extremely proud of him; we are extremely proud of the legacy that he left and we are extremely proud of all that he was able to achieve in his lifetime,” the Vice President said.

“So, we are here to condole his family and I also pray for his family that he will remain blessed and that the Lord God Almighty will strengthen the family at this time. I pray that they also will even be greater than the great Gen. Oladipo Diya, their father.”

According to Osinbajo, the late General Diya was “a very down-to-earth, honest, and straightforward human being”.

In the condolence register, Osinbajo wrote that Diya demonstrated a rare ability to manage men and materials effectively.

He also wrote that Diya built trust because he trusted others and served with integrity and forthrightness.