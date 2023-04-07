Labour Party Crisis Beyond Abure, Targeted At Obi, Datti – Yunusa Tanko

Spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko has said that the leadership crisis rocking the LP is not just an attack on the national chairman, Julius Abure, but a ploy to derail the drive by the party’s flagbearers, Mr Peter Obi and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Mr Tanko who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, was of the opinion that if the drama was not beyond Abure then those involved would have sort a better way to resolve the issues in house using the methods established by the party’s constitution.

He stated that according to the constitution, the national chairman of the party can be removed from office on the vote of no confidence passed by at least two-third majority of the national convention convened solely for the consideration of such motion, an action which he argued was yet to be taken.

Mr Tanko said pending when the courts have given their injunctions, the members of the party must obey the constitution and seek first to resolve their issues internally.