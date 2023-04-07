Police Probe Alleged Abduction Of Rivers APC Lawyer

The Rivers State Police Command on Friday said it is probing the alleged abduction a lawyer working for the All Progressives Congress in the state of Dr Godswill Dike.

On Thursday, the Rivers chapter alleged the abduction of its lawyer inside the Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Iringe-Koko said though no formal complaint has been made, the Commissioner of Police Okon Effiong, has ordered operatives of the Command to investigate claims by the APC that their lawyer was abducted after signing for and taking possession of the Certified True Copies of election documents.

The CP has promised that anyone found culpable would be made to face the wrath of the law.