Chelsea Crash At Wolves On Lampard Return

Frank Lampard failed to spark Chelsea as his first game back in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lampard made a surprise return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday when he was appointed until the end of the season following Graham Potter’s sacking last Sunday after just seven months in charge.

But the ex-Chelsea midfielder, who was dismissed by the club’s former owner Roman Abramovich in January 2021, could not provide an immediate lift for the Blues.

Chelsea, on their third manager this season following Potter’s exit and Thomas Tuchel’s sacking in September, remain 11th after a fourth consecutive game without a win.

The presence of Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, did little to inspire his players and Matheus Nunes won it for Wolves in the 32nd minute with a superb half-volley into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Sacked by lowly Everton in January after less than a year in charge, Lampard will now turn his attention to Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at holders Real Madrid.

