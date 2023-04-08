Displaced Persons In Zamfara Appeal For Aid From Govt, Others

The Internally Displaced Persons residing in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital are appealing to the government and other well-meaning individuals to come to their aid in terms of food and other essential items.

They made the appeal while speaking with Channels Television in the state capital at the distribution of this year Ramadan welfare food items, donated by former Governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) consists of women, children and men who are currently seeking for refuge in the capital city of Gusau.

They have been sacked from their various communities by suspected Terrorists. They queued to receive assorted grains donated by former Governor of the state.

Kurisiyya Saminu, a 20year old mother of one, was sacked from her village by terrorists in Ruwan-gongo community and moved to the state capital. She said she has been doing menial jobs to make little money for her to feed her family.

“We were in our community when people started shouting see the bandits coming, we ran to the bush where we have been sleeping before we left to this place that we are now. What we do to get food to eat is that we wash clothes for people, carry load for money and pound corn in order to get money to buy food,” Saminu said.

A local Humanitarian volunteer group, Zamfara Circle Initiative, is saddled with the responsibilities of distributing the food items to the Displaced Persons across the Fourteen Local Government Areas in the state.

The Chairman of the Group, Dr. Aminu Lawal, said the group received thirty-two trucks of assorted food items from the former governor which will be distributed to 14,000 IDPs across the state.

He called on well-meaning individuals in the state to support the initiative in alleviating the plight of the displaced persons in the state.

Salamatu Lawali from Rijiya community under Gusau Local Government thanked the donor of the food as she lamented that, sometimes they sleep with empty stomach. She appealed to the Government to come to their aid.

“We thank the donor and may God bless him even more. There are days we go to bed with empty stomach, other days we get small to eat. We appreciate these food items that have been given to us and may God reward the donor. We want Government to help in this situation which we are in currently,” Lawali said.

Each of the displaced person gets one 50kg bag of grains as Ramadan welfare package from the former Governor.