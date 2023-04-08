Easter: Gbajabiamila Calls For Peaceful Coexistence, Prayers For Smooth Transition

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, joined Christians across the country to commemorate Easter, describing it as a period of sober reflection to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians “now and always”.
He urged the citizens, especially Christians, to use the period to pray for a peaceful transition on May 29.
The Speaker also called for prayers for the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu; and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as well as other leaders in the country.
He also wished the entire Christian community in the country happy Easter celebrations.
See the full statement below:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
April 8, 2023
Gbajabiamila greets Christians at Easter, calls for peaceful coexistence
Signed:
Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.