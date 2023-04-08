LP Crisis: 36 State Chairmen Pass Vote Of Confidence In Abure 

The 36 state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) and some members of the party’s National Working Committee have passed a vote of confidence in the leadership the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Addressing the press on Saturday, they said the action of Lamidi Apapa and a few individuals is illegal and decisions taken are null and void. Apapa had declared himself as the party’s national chair in the wake of a fresh legal crisis rocking the party whose flag bearer, Peter Obi is challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll.

The 36 state chairman of the party called on Abure, whom they recognise as the national chairman of the party, to immediately call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

They passed a vote of confidence on Abure and insisted that Yomi Arabambi and Anslem Eragbe remained suspended from the party.

They hailed the decision of the Trustees of the party, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade union Congress (TUC) for their decision to stand by Abure, insisting that due process must be followed for any removal or suspension to take effect.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday sacked Abure as LP chairman and restrained three others from parading themselves as national officers of the party. This followed an ex-parte application argued by a James Onoja.

However, a State High Court sitting in Benin on the same day, restrained LP and all its members from any suspension of its national officers till the determination of motion on notice.