Christians In Kaduna, Katsina Celebrate Easter As Clerics Preach Hope

Christian worshippers in Kaduna and Katsina states on Sunday joined their counterparts globally to observe the Easter celebrations which signify the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The worshippers who gathered in various churches to mark the important event in the Christian calendar thanked God for making them witness another Easter celebration amidst praises and thanksgiving.

At the Saint Michael Anglican Cathedral in the Kaduna State capital, the Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Reverend Timothy Yahaya, admonished Christians not to lose hope in the face of the current socioeconomic and security challenges confronting the country.

According to him, just as Easter is the supreme Christian celebration of the victory of life over death, every Christian should keep hope alive to overcome whatever challenges they might be passing through, even as he sets agenda for the incoming administration at all levels.

Bishop Yahaya also used the occasion to task elected leaders at all levels in the recent general elections to ensure they keep to their campaign promises, especially in the areas of tackling insecurity, improving on the dwindling economy, and revamping the education and health sector among others.

He also tasks the election petition tribunal to speed up litigations arising from the election before the swearing-in of the next president, governors, and other elected leaders.

Call For Unity, Prayers

In Katsina State, the message was similar. The National Secretary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Katsina Province, Pastor Bassey Godwin, while delivering a sermon at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RGCC) located in the city centre of Katsina State, called on Christians to make peace with one another.

The preacher tasked them to make solutions where there’s a problem in the cause of discharging their daily activities.

Pastor Godwin quoted the book of Jeremiah saying that Christians are meant to pray for the nation and the peace of the land.

He also called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, urging the citizens, especially Christians, to use the period to pray for a peaceful transition on May 29, 2023.

“By praying for peace, that’s when we will have peace and come to church for service or otherwise.

“The message is that Jesus is alive according to the word of God because the pains he received on the day he was crucified were meant for us,” he added.

Pastor Godwin therefore, described the occasion of Easter as a period of sober reflection which he said it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

He said, according to Mathew Chapter 5 verses 13 and 14, Christians are considered the salt of the earth and light of the world.