Lamidi Apapa Insists He Is LP Chairman, Enjoys ‘Obidients’ Backing

Lamidi Apapa insists he is the acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) and enjoys the support of the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi’s followers better known as “Obidients”.

The deputy national chairman (south) had last week declared himself as the LP national chairman following a fresh legal battle in the party. In the wake of the development, Labour Party state chairmen in the 36 states of the federation disowned the factional leadership, throwing its weight behind Julius Abure as the party’s leader.

But Apapa maintains he is the acting national chairman of the party.

“As of today, I am the acting national chairman of the party,” he said when he appeared on Channels Televisions Sunday Politics.

While many accused him of being sponsored by opponents to destroy the party, the LP chieftain refuted the claims. He said as a foundational member of the LP, he won’t do such.

“That is not true. Nobody is sponsoring me,” Apapa maintained.

“For anybody to now say I want to run down the party, that is a lie,” the LP chieftain added.

He says since a court had ordered four national officers of the party including Abure to stop parading themselves as such, his move is in the right direction.

“Now, if that has happened, what else? The next person should take over,” he said, noting that seven members of the LP National Working Committee (NWC) voted for him as the acting chairman of the party.

Although some of the party’s supporters have faulted him for the move, Apapa says he enjoys the backing of Obi’s growing support base called “Obidients”.

“I think so,” he said when asked if Obi’s supporters are behind him. “When you say Obidients’ side, are they not Nigerians?”

When queried further if he is conversant with the “Obidient” movement, some of whom have criticised his action, he claimed those ones are acting out of ignorance.

“Let me tell you if they know what transpired, they will know they are acting out of ignorance,” he said.