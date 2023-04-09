Police Arrest Kuje Prison Escapee, Another For Theft In Nasarawa

Police authorities in Nasarawa State have arrested one inmate that escaped during last year’s attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, disclose this in a statement on Sunday, identifying the escapee inmate as 24-year-old Salisu Buhari, a native of Nasarawa State.

Also arrested alongside Buhari during a sting operation in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state is 27-year-old Zubairu Ali.

Both suspects were nabbed last Thursday for motorcycle theft, a police spokesman stated.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are responsible for most motorcycle snatching and theft in Nasarawa LGA and its environs.

“Upon interrogation, Salisu Buhari confessed to having escaped from Kuje Prison when the facility was attacked last year, linked up with his crony, and went into the criminal venture,” the police spokesman said.

Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba , has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for an exhaustive investigation.