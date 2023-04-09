Police Arrest Seven Suspected Thugs In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected thugs from their hideouts in Magaji Quarters.

In a statement on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, identified the suspects as Rayyanu Mohammed, Mustapha Harisu, Yusuf Ibrahim, Mubarak Lawal, Abubakar Musa, Al-Amin Hussaini and Hamza Umar.

He said the suspects whose age brackets were 17 to 25 years, were apprehended with some dangerous weapons and alcoholic beverages.

Their arrest, the police said, followed credible intelligence as well as collaboration with a quasi-security outfit in the North-Eastern state.

“Sequel to the directives of the Commissioner of Police to the Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical teams to raid criminal hideouts and ensure maximum security and serenity of the Easter celebration,” the statement read.

“On 08/04/2023 at about 0930hrs, operatives attached to C’ Divisional Police Headquarters Bauchi in collaboration with a quasi-security outfit acted on a credible intelligence raided a criminal hideout in an uncompleted building situated at Magaji Quarters Bauchi.”

According to the police spokesman, investigations revealed that the suspects arrested belong to a notorious thuggery group – Sara Suka – known for terrorising the city of Bauchi metro lately.

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, urged parents and guardians to get acquainted with the activities of their children.

He stated that the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of an investigation by the Bauchi State Police Command.