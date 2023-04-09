Tinubu Preaches Renewed Hope, Redemption At Easter

As Nigerians join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Christians on the occasion.

Tinubu in his Easter message on Sunday urged Nigerians to “reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.”

“Easter is about renewed hope and redemption,” Tinubu tweeted. “It symbolises the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism. Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.”

‘Love Our Neigbour’

The incoming Nigerian President wants citizens to use the opportunity of the season to love one another regardless of their faith, tongue or tribe.

He said as the celebration goes on, Nigerians should remember it is an obligation as God’s children to exhibit the virtue of love.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind. And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” Tinubu stated.

The former Lagos Governor also advised the people of Africa’s most populous nation to eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries.

Wishing you a Joyful Easter Celebration pic.twitter.com/v5O3pn44JR — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) April 9, 2023

In doing this, he wants them to “begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots.”

Tinubu won the February 25 presidential election after polling 8,794,726 votes, almost two million votes more than his closest rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Atiku came second with 6,984,520 votes, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), finished the race with 6,101,533.

Although the outcome of the election is still being contested in court, Tinubu will be sworn in as President on May 29.