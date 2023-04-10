I’m On Record As Always, Advocating For Peace – Top 16 Quotes Of The Week

Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections might have come and gone, however, discussions around the electoral process are far from over.

Reactions and counter reactions have continued to trail the polls and the polity is a bit heated up especially following reports that there plans to bring in an interim government.

Its only a few weeks to the swearing-in of the new democratically-elected government and a play of rhetoric is ongoing, even as leaders of thought continue to air their views on the way forward for Nigeria.

Below are 18 quotes from the passing week that give us a sense of the nation’s pulse even as Nigerians watch with keen interest, all that is playing out in the country’s economic and political sphere.

1. “Like many Nigerians we are bewildered by the late hour intervention of our respected Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka in issues around the flawed 2023 elections.”

Vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, says there is no political basis to debate with Prof. Wole Soyinka on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

2. “We are supposed to be in a democracy and one of the tenets of democracy is that after an election, INEC being supposedly an impartial umpire will have documents and these documents are available to everybody who participated in the election.”

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, accuses the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sending thugs to attack him and his team to prevent them from accessing the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt.

3. “It is surprising to see the APC stage-managing all manners of baseless propaganda to misrepresent the people’s collective sense of equity and fairness.”

Youths of the Labour Party have ask those calling for the arrest of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to stop immediately.

4. “Emefiele has committed a crime against humanity, over and beyond even any electoral mago mago (foul play).

Prof. Wole Soyinka criticises the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for the controversial naira swap policy that resulted in nationwide scarcity of banknotes.

5. “My trust has broken down completely and even the minimum restraint that we’ve learnt to expect from seasoned politicians have been jettisoned completely.”

Nobel Prize Winner, Professor Wole Soyinka weighed in on the 2023 general elections and the rhetoric of political actors.

6. “I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state.”

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, criticises the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over allegations of inciting a post-election insurrection.

7. “China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role.”

French President Emmanuel Macron says China has a “major role” to play in finding a path to peace in Ukraine, as he kicked off a three-day visit to Beijing.

8. “I repeatedly stated that no one should vote for me based on Tribe or Religion, but rather on the assessment of Character, Competence, Capacity, Credibility, and Compassion that can be trusted to create a New Nigeria!”

Peter Obi distances himself from a purportedly leaked phone call between himself and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

9. “I do hope Mr. and Mrs. Ekweremadu have learnt from this distressing experience of theirs to guide their future actions or inactions so they will continue to be outstanding members of their community and will continue to contribute fully to the good of the society in particular and the nation in general.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has pleaded with the Central Criminal Court of England, otherwise known as the Old Bailey, to temper justice with mercy in the May 5 sentencing of convicted Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; and his wife Beatrice.

10. “The present attempts by the APC as a Party, and the APC Led-government through some government officials and agencies to divert our attention from our blatantly stolen mandate is unfortunate and sad. These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.”

Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the recently concluded presidential election, Peter Obi says said there is pressure on him to leave Nigeria.

11. “The appropriate thing is that the position should go to a southern Christian. I believe that anybody who wants it the other way round, he loves himself more than the country.”

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin says any Nigerian who loves the country should not support a northern Muslim to be the next Senate President.

12. “A little homework and they would know what is manifestly obvious to me and so many others: The process was imperiled not by technical shortcomings but by deliberate manipulation.”

Famed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie criticises the United States over its congratulatory message to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

13. “Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi.”

Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urges US President Joe Biden to “trash” an open letter addressed to him by famed author Chimamanda Adichie.

14. “It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter.”

President Muhammadu Buhari says the 2023 elections have demystified money politics which means Nigerian voters won’t be underrated anymore.

15. “If CHANNELS feels up to it, I offer myself willing to engage Mr. Datti – or any nominee of his – on its platform on this very bone of contention – one-on-one – without the malodorous intervention of media trolls, and with the same interviewer as mediator.”

Renowned dramatist, Professor Wole Soyinka challenges the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to a one-on-one interview regarding the nation’s democracy at this time in its history.

16. “The seeds of incipient fascism in the political arena have evidently matured.”

Prof. Wole Soyinka continues to weigh in on the 2023 general elections and the rhetoric of political actors following the electoral exercise.

