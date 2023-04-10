‘Man Of Integrity’: Osinbajo Mourns ‘Mentor’ Ajibola

The late former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN, was a role model and a man of uncommon integrity who served Nigeria selflessly, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo was quoted as stating this on Sunday at the interment of the late elder stateman in Abeokuta. Ajibola passed away earlier in the day.

A statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo described Ajibola as his mentor.

Speaking to journalists at the ceremony, Osinbajo said he would remember the late jurist as a man of integrity who had a deep commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He added that the former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom was “an excellent role model”.

According to the vice president, Ajibola “was a man who believed that the worth of a person is what he is able to give back to society and he demonstrated it throughout his own life. So, I think it is a life that ought to be celebrated and it is a life that is an example to us all.”

Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, was received by the deceased’s first son, Mr. Segun Ajibola, SAN, at the premises of the Islamic Mission for Africa — an institution established by the former World Court Judge and where he was also interred.

He joined dignitaries at the event, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba. The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele was also present as special prayers were observed after the burial.

The Vice President also met with the wife of the departed elder stateman, Alhaja Amatulaye Ajibola and their children, expressing his condolences and offering prayers.

See the full statement below: