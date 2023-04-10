‘Orji Kalu Still Has EFCC Case In Court,’ Ohuabunwa Opposes Senate President’s Ambition

The former lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Mao Ohuabunwa has opposed the Senate President’s ambition of Orji Kalu.

Ohuabunwa, who spoke during Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, argued that Kalu, the current member representing Abia North Senatorial District, has a pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and has previously been convicted.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, Kalu, who won reelection, is one of the contenders for the position of Senate President.

However, Ohuabunwa, who hails from the same senatorial district as Kalu said the ex-Abia State Governor is not competent to represent the people.

When asked how he would feel should Kalu emerge as the next Senate President, Ohuabunwa said, “I will feel terrible because I don’t believe that he is competent to represent the Senate.”

“He has not won the election so I wouldn’t want a Senate President that will be removed tomorrow. He has so much baggage with him. He still has an EFCC case in court, don’t forget that he was convicted. He wasn’t discharged. I am wondering why the EFCC is still holding back on that prosecution.”

Ohuabunwa’s comments come three weeks after Kalu said it is his turn to be President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu asked his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – to zone the seat to his district.

However, the ruling party is yet to comment on its decision on principal offices for the next National Assembly.