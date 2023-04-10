PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Osoba Attend Ex-AGF Bola Ajibola’s Burial

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Oludolapo, on Monday, attended the funeral service of former judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Prince Bola Ajibola, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ajibola, who was also Attorney General of Nigeria between 1985 and 1991, died aged 89 years old.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Abiodun Mourn Justice Ajibola

Channels Television reports that the respected legal icon, who founded Crescent University, Abeokuta, passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness as a result of old age.

Others who attended the funeral were former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba.

See photos from the ceremony below: