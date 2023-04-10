Soludo Inaugurates Anambra IRS, Housing Development Boards

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has tasked the newly inaugurated members of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service to increase the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), describing the agency as the lifeblood of every government.

Soludo disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of members of the board at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The governor reminded them that the state has yet to start generating up to N3 billion a month on IGR and that an over 180 percent turnaround on the state revenue is required as the 2023 budget depends on it.

In like manner, the Board of Anambra State Housing Development Corporation were inaugurated with a charge to bring about a positive disruptive change in the sector and bridge the gap of millions of housing deficit in the state.

The board chaired by former Deputy Governor of Anambra Emeka Sibeudu was also mandated to develop housing structures that would suit the desires of the people.

The chairman pledged complete commitment to disruptive change in the state’s housing development.

While the revenue board will be interfacing with the governor every three months for evaluation, the housing board are expected to build model estates.