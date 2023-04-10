Two Bandits Killed As Police Repel Attack In Zamfara Community

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Kolo Yusuf, has commended the resilience of the joint police and military deployed to neutralise bandit attacks and other criminal elements in the state.

Yusuf, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Mohammed Shehu, on Sunday, also called on the public to improve and sustain their partnership with the security agencies in an effort to restore lasting peace and security in the state.

READ ALSO: Abducted Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Governor Gye-Wado Released

“The Commissioner of Police made the commendation, following the feat recorded during a fierce confrontation with suspected bandits in a community under Tsafe LGA, where an attempted banditry attack on the community was repelled and two (2) suspected bandits neutralised while others fled with possible gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

The police commissioner reassured the public of improved and sustained police commitment in the ongoing campaign against the resurgence of banditry activities in the state.

He tasked members of the communities on effective collaboration with all the security agencies in the state in order to continue to succeed in their operations across the state.