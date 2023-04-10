We Are Not Recruiting, Says EFCC

Authorities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have said that the agency is not recruiting at the moment and as such, Nigerians must beware of scammers trying to fool unsuspecting citizens.

The EFCC in a statement on Sunday said its attention has been drawn to some information circulating on social media, inviting unsuspecting applicants to submit applications through a dubious EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal dated 7th April, 2023.

According to the statement, the fraudsters mischievously added career to the Commission’s Website address to read www.efcc.gov.ng/career, giving semblance to the genuineness of their schemes.

Though they admitted that the process has not started, they nevertheless, went further to provide a link on how to apply, and urged members of the public to “share to other WhatsApp groups to help others”.

The Commission notified the public that it is currently not recruiting, adding that any information to the contrary circulating in the social media space is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.

It would be recalled that many have been arrested and prosecuted for such malicious and fraudulent activities.

The Commission said it would not hesitate to continue to apply the full wrath of the law to bring perpetrators to book.

Information about the Commission’s activities, including job openings can be obtained from its official website, www.efcc.gov.ng.