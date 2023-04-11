Israel Goalkeeper Kleyman Arrested In Greece For Public Indecency

Greek authorities have opened criminal proceedings against Volos’ Israel goalkeeper Boris Kleyman for public indecency after he was arrested in an Athens bar for assault, a legal source said on Tuesday.

Kleyman, 32, was arrested early on Tuesday with team-mate Rodrigo Escoval in the capital city after the incident.

The same source said the victim was a female Belgian student, visiting Athens on an educational trip.

Along with Escoval, who was released by police, Kleyman has been suspended by Volos president Achilleas Beos.

Former Hapoel Tel-Aviv goalkeeper Kleyman was held for questioning and will face a judge on Thursday.

If the one-cap international is found guilty he could face more than 10 years in prison.

AFP