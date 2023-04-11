OAU Final-Year Student Mobbed To Death For Alleged Theft

Okoli Ahinze, a 500-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has been beaten to death over alleged theft.

It was gathered that the deceased was beaten to death inside the Awo Hall on Monday. The student was said to have been rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife after complications on Tuesday.

Doctors on duty confirmed him dead when he was brought to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

Channels Television Correspondent gathered that the student was alleged to have stolen a mobile phone at the Awo Hall.

Meanwhile, the Management of the school has condemned, in strong terms, the incident that led to the death of a part five student of the institution.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the student died of a mob action on the allegation that he stole a phone.

Saddened by this ugly development which he described as unfortunate, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire set up a committee to unravel the circumstances that led to this incident.

“The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the University regulations, has been reported to the police who have commenced investigations,” the statement read.

“The University administration hereby commiserates with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Students are strongly admonished to desist from taking laws into their hands and to report any criminal activities to the University authorities for immediate actions.”