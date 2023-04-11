Peak Milk Apologises Over ‘Offensive’ Good Friday Advert

The Management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, has apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over a controversial Good Friday advert described as “insensitive” and “offensive” by the apex Christian body.

In a letter of apology addressed to the CAN President, Daniel Okoh dated April 10, the company’s Corporate Affairs Executive Director, Ore Famurewa said the company respects all religious laws, tenets and guidelines and will prevent a recurrence of such advert.

On Friday, the company published an Easter message with a dented tin of Peak Milk pierced on two sides with a nail to depict the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

CAN had knocked the company for denigrating Jesus with the advert and threatened to boycott the products of the company.

However, Famurewa said, “On behalf of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as to the Christian community at large for the recent Good Friday social media post on the company’s social media handle.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season.

“It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the social media post has since been withdrawn.

“We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Meanwhile, CAN has received the apology of the company. CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola in a statement on Tuesday, said, “We call on other organizations and individuals to learn from this incident and be mindful of their actions and statements, especially in matters concerning religion and spirituality. We urge all Nigerians to embrace tolerance, respect, and peaceful coexistence, regardless of our diverse religious beliefs.”