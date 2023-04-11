‘You’ve Given New Heights To Nigeria’s Prestige,’ Buhari Hails Dangote At 66

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday wished the entrepreneur a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

The President also commended Dangote on the numerous efforts he is making for the nation’s progress.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday,” Buhari said.

“He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation.”