Zambia’s Zanaco Fire Amuneke 

Zambian side Zanaco FC have sacked Emmanuel Amuneke, with just six games left to the end of the season.

“The Board of Directors and Management of Zanaco Football Club wishes to announce that the Club has separated with the Consultant Coach Mr. Emmanuel Amuncke and the Assistant Coach Mr. Emeka Amadi with immediate effect,” the club’s Chief Executive Officer Modest Hamalabbi said in a late Monday statement

“The Club has also separated with the Head Coach, Mr. Kelvin Kaindu.”

They thanked the coaches for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Following the development, Zanaco appointed Wedson Witson Nyirenda as Interim Head Coach for the remaining period of the current season.

Wada Appointed As Zanaco Football Club Coach Until the End of the Season.#WeAreZanaco#WeAreSensational pic.twitter.com/6FOJ2ZNmnB — ZanacoFootballclub (@Zanacofc) April 10, 2023

“Mr. Wedson Witson Nyirenda is a seasoned Coach, who has coached the Zambia Senior Men’s National Team, top-tier clubs in South Africa and Mozambique and several local Premier league clubs in Zambia, including Zanaco Football Club from 2009 to 2011.

“He has won a number of trophies and league titles during his coaching career spanning over 25 years.”