Benue Govt Clarifies Stance On Anti-Open Grazing Law

The Benue State Government has clarified its position on the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, in a statement on Wednesday, said “it has become pertinent to clarify the misconceptions in some sections of the media regarding the decision of the Benue State Security Council to suspend operations of the state Livestock Guards for two weeks.”

According to Akase, the suspension of the Livestock Guards is only a grace period which became necessary to allow for reduction in the influx of cattle into the state.

“Majority of the pastoralists who came into the state said that after the February 25 and March 18, 2023 elections, they were told that a new government was in place in Benue State and the ban on open grazing of cattle had been lifted paving the way for them to move into the state without hindrance,” he said.

“As Governor Samuel Ortom stated while briefing the press at the end of the State Security Council meeting Tuesday, 11th April, 2023, the action is part of measures to ensure that all those who invaded the state with cattle leave so that Benue people would have peace and go about their legitimate and lawful businesses.”

The governor’s aide said it must be stressed that the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law is still in full force and that anyone who flouts it at the expiration of the two weeks’ grace period will be apprehended and prosecuted.

“Governor Ortom once again appreciates the people of Benue State for their support since the enforcement of the law commenced in 2017,” Akase added.